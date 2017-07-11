Jacqueline Fernandez, Sridevi, Ileana D’Cruz: How these Bollywood celebs are working the two-piece trend

From L to R: Ileana D’Cruz, Sridevi and Jacqueline Fernandez rocking separates in their own way. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, lakshmilehr and bollyfashionfiesta) From L to R: Ileana D’Cruz, Sridevi and Jacqueline Fernandez rocking separates in their own way. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, lakshmilehr and bollyfashionfiesta)

You don’t always have to wear a dress or a gown to make heads turn, nice separates can do the work too, provided you know how to wear it right. Pairing it can be tricky but isn’t the extra effort worth it when you can simply look fierce, commendable and feminine, all at the same time. Bollywood celebs have always shown us cool ways to style the separates and these latest looks by Jacqueline Fernandez, Sridevi, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty are worth mentioning.

Jacqueline Fernandez

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film A Gentleman opposite Siddharth Malhotra, the bundle of energy stepped out looking chic and adorable in a coordinated military green outfit from H&M which she styled beautifully with a pair of metallic studded heels from Christian Louboutin.

We think the boxy crop top and the sporty bottom wear looked lovely on her. Also, her cascading curls, muted make-up and a soft pink pout complemented her co-od well.

Sridevi

Need the inspiration to rock velvet? Look no further. Sridevi who is busy with the promotion of her film MOM, looked every bit the diva she is in a raspberry coloured velvet blazer and wide legged pants from Cactus during an event.

We are not sure if we would have picked up a black lace trim camisole but she managed to carry it off. With hair in a braided updo, she complemented her look with earrings from Jaipur Gems.

Athiya Shetty

The Mubarakan actress was seen pulling a mix and match look with ease during the promotions of her film. Shetty was seen pairing flared denims with an off-white bell sleeve top and embroidered blue jacket, both from Patine.

With a braided hair updo, she rounded out the look with tan pumps and a pair of earrings. We think she looked good. There’s another look which caught our eye and what’s interesting to see is that this one is a good Indo-fusion.

The separates from Nikasha, featuring an ivory coloured floral top, dhoti pants, and a floor-length cape is something we would like to wear to a traditional ceremony. She wore it well with a silver choker necklace and a red pout.

Ileana D’Cruz

Cruz was seen carrying a boho look really well. The Mubarakan actress picked a Bardot crop top and a billowy skirt, both from The Style Syndrome.

We love the bright colours on her outfit, especially during monsoon. She styled it well with earrings from Deepa Gurnani, blue heels from Zara and beautiful soft wavy hair.

