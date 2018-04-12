Jacqueline Fernandez shows a great way to add bold colours to your everyday look

Jacqueline Fernandez gives summer wear goals in a bold colour outfit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Jacqueline Fernandez gives summer wear goals in a bold colour outfit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

By now it’s established that bold colours are in this season. Just yesterday, we spotted Priyanka Chopra donning a striking electric blue jumpsuit from Missoni during the UNICEF event. But that was for a formal occasion, ever thought of including the bright hues in your everyday look? Well, Jacqueline Fernandez, who was recently spotted in a pair of bold coloured jeans is the perfect inspiration.

The actor opted for a pair of high waisted purple-coloured pants, which she teamed with a white, tucked-in tee. The lighter shade of the tee complemented the bold-hued jeans very well. She further teamed it with a pair of strappy tan heels, a statement watch and retro sunglasses. The look can be great option for a Sunday brunch or a late night out with friends. When opting for a bright colour outfit, the trick is to combine it with lighter hues and keep the accessories to a minimum, just like Fernandez.

Well, this is not the first time the Judwaa 2 actor has showed us how to add bright colours to everyday wear. Last year in September, she sashayed down the airport wearing the most eye-catching and brightest tracksuit ever.

Her orange velour outfit is too chic and perfect for a lazy outing with friends. The actor made a smart move by maintaining the balance with more subtle coloured layering and accessories. She picked a beige houndstooth printed coat, a beige shoulder bag and white Hermès sneakers. We think she pulled it off confidently.

