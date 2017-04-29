Jacqueline Fernandez ropes in Hollywood stylist to dress her up for Justin Bieber’s India concert

Jacqueline Fernandez (L) will be hosting Justin Bieber during his Purpose World Tour in India. Jacqueline Fernandez (L) will be hosting Justin Bieber during his Purpose World Tour in India.

When it comes to Hollywood celeb styling, few have impacted the industry like Paris Libby. Known to have worked with A-listers like Sharon Stone, Miley Cyrus, Zoe Saldana, Britney Spears, Liam Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Robin Thicke and Jeremey Renner, Libby is now gearing up to style Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez.

The Flying Jatt actress who will be hosting Justin Bieber during his Purpose World Tour in India said, “Yes it’s true. We have handpicked three key looks with a mix of contemporary and ethnic designs. I briefly met Paris during the XXX- Return Of Xander press tour in India and we connected instantly.”

Since Fernandez has a hectic shooting schedule, she will be meeting Libby in London to finalise the outfits and the looks. Knowing how experimental she is on the fashion front we can hardly contain our curiosity. Only if she would have given us a glimpse of her handpicked looks. We hope it reflects India and it’s culture in a vivid way as that seems to be the motive of this arrangement.

The stylist also seems excited about the project, “Mumbai is home to great style and I am excited to be coming back yet again. I am a huge fan of Indian culture and design. On this trip I wish to meet a few directors and designers.”

Paris Libby will be joining Burberry model Neelam Gill and Game Of Thrones actress Elarica Johnson as part of the international entourage attending the highly anticipated Justin Bieber Purpose Tour at the D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 10.

