Jacqueline Fernandez nails tone-on-tone like a pro in this all-pink look

Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in a pretty pink ensemble for the promotion of a song she shot for the upcoming movie Baaghi 2 and we think we can pick up some style lessons on how to rock tone-on-tone from it. See pictures here.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2018 3:15 am
Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez tone on tone, Jacqueline Fernandez pink outfit, Jacqueline Fernandez Baaghi Jacqueline Fernandez shows us a cute way of wearing pink. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
While we are not falling out of love with millennial pink anytime soon, the colour is once again making a splash with the Bollywood celebs. After Sonam Kapoor showed us how to wear the monotone pink with grace, this time Jacqueline Fernandez has style lessons up her sleeves on how to rock tone on tone.

The actor was recently seen at a press event for the promotion of a new song that she shot for the upcoming movie Baaghi 2. The actor was her bubbly self in a pink shirt from Ralph Lauren, which she tucked in a pretty pink knee-length skirt from Peter Pilotto from their Spring 2017 collection. We like the colourful patterns embroidered on the skirt that gave a break from the pink monotone and the swathes of ombre blue on the sides that perked up her outfit.

Stylist Narola C Jamir teamed the actor’s outfit with pink-hued rockstud pumps from Valentino and accessorised the look with a watch from Bvlgari.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez tone on tone, Jacqueline Fernandez pink outfit, Jacqueline Fernandez Baaghi Jacqueline Fernandez was her bubbly self in a pink shirt from Ralph Lauren, which she tucked in a pretty pink knee-length skirt from Peter Pilotto from their Spring 2017 collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez tone on tone, Jacqueline Fernandez pink outfit, Jacqueline Fernandez Baaghi Jacqueline Fernandez has style lessons up her sleeves on how to rock tone on tone. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For the make-up, the actor opted for dewy tones with a glossy pink lip to go with her soft attire. She rounded out her look with a high ponytail.

We think the actor looked pretty. Do you like her look? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

