Jacqueline Fernandez or Bhumi Pednekar: Who worked sheer magic better at Justin Bieber’s concert?

Bhumi Pednekar (L) and Jacqueline Fernandez at Justin Bieber’s concert in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar (L) and Jacqueline Fernandez at Justin Bieber’s concert in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Much before Justin Bieber landed in India for his Purpose World Tour performance, Jacqueline Fernandez had already started working on her outfits for what can be called the most anticipated event of the year. The actress handpicked three key looks with a mix of contemporary and ethnic designs to host Bieber. For this she approached Hollywood celebrity stylist Paris Libby, known to have worked with A-listers such as Sharon Stone, Miley Cyrus, Zoe Saldana, Britney Spears, Liam Hemsworth, Vin Diesel and Robin Thicke.

Obviously, we were excited to see what the actress had in store for us but since the singer skipped the Bollywood after-party and left the DY Patil Stadium right after his performance, we didn’t really get the chance to see her in the outfits. Nevertheless, we did get to spot her at the event trying to work some black magic in a Deme By Gabriella outfit.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Deme By Gabriella. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez in Deme By Gabriella. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The mesh crop top with a cage bralet and black shorts looked good on her – but that’s all we like. We aren’t sure why she opted for the diamond necklace as it didn’t complement the outfit and as far as her styling is concerned, we wish she would have gone for a high bun and tangerine lips. It would have looked better.

We spotted another celebrity at the concert in a black sheer number and that missed the mark as well. Bhumi Pednekar picked a black top with a bralet, which she wore with a pair of rugged denim shorts and white sneakers.

Do you like Bhumi Pednekar’s concert style? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Do you like Bhumi Pednekar’s concert style? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We liked how she styled it with a pinstriped long jacket to add some extra oomph, but the overall look was a bit mismatched. The one good thing was her beach waves-styled hair, which were gorgeous.

What do you think of the two looks? Let us know in the comments below.

