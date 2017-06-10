Jacqueline Fernandez looks like Princess Jasmine in this latest photoshoot, see pics

Jacqueline Fernandez graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez has graced the cover of fashion magazines in the past but never has she looked as royal in Indian wear as she does on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride. For the June issue, the Dishoom actress is seen wearing an embellished golden blouse with a plunging neckline and a heavy pink lehenga with gold embroidery on it. The outfit by Anushree Reddy fits her like a dream and jewellery from Nirav Modi adds oomph to her look.

Fernandez who will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman took to Instagram to share her excitement. The caption read, “Shot in the most beautiful English countryside for this one! @nupurmehta18 you made it work even in rain!! @shaanmu longest eyelash session ever but so worth it check out some stunning pieces from @anushreereddydesign @niravmodijewels @bazaarbridein #june.”

The inside pictures are equally good. In the first one, she is seen wearing a purple lehenga and a blouse with heavy gold work on it by the same designer. A choker style necklace and diamond earrings are the chosen pieces of accessories.

She makes for a fine sight in another photo where she is wearing a marigold coloured blouse, a soft pink lehenga with heavy sequins work on it.

Here, the most interesting thing about her look is the spider lashes eye make-up. Shaan Muttathil is the force behind it and we think he did a really good job.

Last but not the least Fernandez is seen in an ivory blouse with a red lehenga. She made for a pretty picture.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd