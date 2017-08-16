Jacqueline Fernandez goes bold and bling for ‘A Gentleman’ promotions

Jacqueline seems to be pledging her love for bling as a part of her upcoming film’s promotions. (Source: Anita Shroff Adjania, Leepakshi Ellawadi/Instagram) Jacqueline seems to be pledging her love for bling as a part of her upcoming film’s promotions. (Source: Anita Shroff Adjania, Leepakshi Ellawadi/Instagram)

The ever-stylish Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘A Gentleman’, is giving us some major fashion goals. If her recent appearances are anything to go by, then the Sri Lankan beauty, who will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in her next, has been going big and bold with her sartorial choices. From rocking chic and retro to showing us how to wear sheer and lace, the actor could give others a run for their money.

Promoting her film, Fernandez was recently seen setting the temperatures soaring in sheer lingerie from La Perla, a black corset and custom shorts from Purple Paisley. Keeping her look subtle yet sultry, styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, Fernandez kept her hair messy and tied into a high bun. Keeping her make-up otherwise understated, she chose to highlight her beautiful eyes by giving it a winged effect. She chose a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes to complete her look.

Next, she chose a full-sleeved, navy blue, lace top to go with a shimmery, sequinned red skirt, both from Saloni. In a stark contrast to her previous look, Fernandez seems to have gone complete bling, with her eye make-up and silver pointed heels from Christian Louboutin. Styled by Anita Shroff Adjania, she left her wavy hair open.

Making her love for bling evident, she chose to go monochrome with a shimmery black and white striped skirt and a black bodycon top from Hasan Hejazi. With black strappy heels from Manolo Blahnik and styled by Adjania, she gave off a complete retro vibe that we love.

This time, with hair styled into thick retro waves by Shaan Muttathil, Fernandez chose to wear a gold lamé off shoulder top from Monisha Jaising and a basic fitted denim jeans. She completed her look with a pair of black shoes from Saint Laurent and accessorised with earrings from Top Shop and bracelet from Deepa Gurnani.

Which of the looks is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

