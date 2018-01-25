Latest News
  • Jacqueline Fernandez channels retro vibes in vibrant colours in this photo shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez channels retro vibes in vibrant colours in this photo shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine and we think the actor looked pretty in her vibrant retro tones. The way she balanced the bling is noteworthy and her style was spot on. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 25, 2018 6:22 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez Filmfare magazine, Jacqueline Fernandez retro style, indian express, indian express news Jacqueline Fernandez appears on the cover of Filmfare magazine. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

It seems Jacqueline Fernandez is back from her sartorial sabbatical and how! The Housefull 3 actor, who hasn’t had any notable fashion moments in the past few months, appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine recently for their January 2018 issue.

For the photoshoot, Fernandez channelled some retro vibes in a floral printed electric blue blouse. While it gave us some tropical feels, the satin baby pink pants with frill detailing were reminiscent of the street style of the ’80s. The actor packed a powerful punch of colour, not only in her outfit but also with the blue satin peep-toes that she rounded out her attire with. Check out the pictures here.

Keeping to the retro tone of her ensemble, hairstylist Amit Thakur gave the actor bouffant middle-parted hair, typical of the ’80s. Meanwhile, make-up artist Mickey Contractor added finishing touches to her look with nude tones and classic kohl-lined eyes.

We think Fernandez looked pretty, but what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 25: Latest News