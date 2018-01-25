Jacqueline Fernandez channels retro vibes in vibrant colours in this photo shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez appears on the cover of Filmfare magazine. (Source: File Photo) Jacqueline Fernandez appears on the cover of Filmfare magazine. (Source: File Photo)

It seems Jacqueline Fernandez is back from her sartorial sabbatical and how! The Housefull 3 actor, who hasn’t had any notable fashion moments in the past few months, appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine recently for their January 2018 issue.

For the photoshoot, Fernandez channelled some retro vibes in a floral printed electric blue blouse. While it gave us some tropical feels, the satin baby pink pants with frill detailing were reminiscent of the street style of the ’80s. The actor packed a powerful punch of colour, not only in her outfit but also with the blue satin peep-toes that she rounded out her attire with. Check out the pictures here.

Keeping to the retro tone of her ensemble, hairstylist Amit Thakur gave the actor bouffant middle-parted hair, typical of the ’80s. Meanwhile, make-up artist Mickey Contractor added finishing touches to her look with nude tones and classic kohl-lined eyes.

We think Fernandez looked pretty, but what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

