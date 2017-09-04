Jacqueline Fernandez goes FUTURE PERFECT in her latest magazine cover shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest cover shoot has left hearts fluttering. (Source: File Photo) Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest cover shoot has left hearts fluttering. (Source: File Photo)

Going by her recent public appearances, Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be at her fashionable best. From stunning us all in a yellow traditional lehenga to carrying off a striped jumpsuit with panache, the Sri Lankan beauty has been giving us some major fashion goals. Now, she is turning heads as the cover girl of Femina’s latest issue and is a sight to behold!

Styled by Samidha Wangnoo, Fernandez wore a Gaurav Gupta pearl white futuristic-looking outfit. The one-shoulder number had a play on elaborate sculpture and mould detailing on the full-sleeve, while the actress gazed intently into the camera striking a pose on the cover next to text which read ‘Jacqueline Fernandez on making the transition from It-girl to serious star’. With hair styled into a simple ponytail by Priyanka Borkar, she chose to go for understated make-up by Shaan Muttathil, letting the magnificent detailings on her sleeve garner all the glory.

Fernandez, whose latest film A Gentleman co-starring Siddharth Malhotra is currently in theatres, was seen impressing fashion experts with her sartorial choices all through the film’s promotions. Not only did she manage to strike the perfect balance between traditional and modern outfits, the 32-year-old actress even experimented with a dash of retro in her fashion statements.

She will be next seen with Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2, which is a remake of the hit 1997 movie that starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, directed by David Dhawan.

