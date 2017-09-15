Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia’s outfits are perfect for weekend night-outs

Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia looks party ready! (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra,style.cell) Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia looks party ready! (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra,style.cell)

Jacqueline Fernandez who is busy promoting her upcoming film Judwaa 2, recently turned up looking glamourous at an event. Celebrity fashion stylists Laksmi Lehr and Anaita Shroff Adjania styled the lovely actor in a ‘Boys Equals Girls’ graphic tee from Generation Mixx and a three-toned metallic skirt from the house of Diesel. We like how she teamed her ensemble with a pair of black strappy sandals from Manolo Blahnik.

Of late, Fernandez seems to be promoting gender equality with her clothing. Prior to this, she made for a strong style statement wearing an androgynous outfit and it’s a good thing because on both occasions she gave us fashion goals. However, we feel her latest appearance is more attuned to a weekend party with the shiny skirt, bold red lips and dewy make-up done by celebrity hair and make-up artist Shaan Muttathil.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia looked gorgeous at an event in Hyderabad. She wore a black self-tie jumpsuit from Lola by Suman B, which looked like a dress with side slits at first sight.

She paired it with statement earrings from Viange and stilettos from Zara. However, what we love most about her look is her make-up and hair by Sonia Jain. The fresh look with the smokey eyes and nude lips complemented her jumpsuit to perfection. So did her hair tied in a neat bun by Aliya Shaikh.

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd