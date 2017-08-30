Jacqueline Fernandez and Karisma Kapoor’s outfits are perfect BRIDAL WEAR for around Rs 1 lakh

From L to R: Karisma Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in designer wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Karisma Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in designer wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Women and their obsession with designer saris, lehengas and anarkalis is well-known. What if we told you that all you brides out there can easily take a page out of your favourite celebrity style file and dress up just like them – and not first copies – during this year’s wedding season? This time we have Jacqueline Fernandez and Karisma Kapoor to help you out. For the ones who love bright colours, we have Fernandez’s cheery number and for the others who like to keep it simple but not boring, there is Kapoor’s elegant outfit.

We spotted both these ensembles at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and we were taken at first sight! Let’s start with the beautiful yellow two-tiered crochet detailing lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta, which Fernandez wore with a pinflower-embroidered, tassel hem choli, or in this case, a bralet and a matching dupatta, which she draped around her like a sari pallu.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Arpita Mehta. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez in Arpita Mehta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love the touch of beautiful chaandbalis from Anmol Jewellers. You can get the set for Rs 68,000. Now, that’s not really a huge amount if you are looking for designer wear and you are the bride yourself or the sister of the bride!

But we can’t say the same about Karisma Kapoor’s outfit. You can only afford it if you have first-world problems to deal with or if you have saved enough for your mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Karisma Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The anarkali with the intricate thread work embroidery and gold gota patti accents in a chevron pattern by Anamika Khanna will set you back by Rs 1,20,000! Like we said, you can only afford it if you have your mind made up.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd