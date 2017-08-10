Jacqueline Fernandez shows off her toned abs in these really cool crop tops, see pics

Jacqueline Fernandez’s style file for A Gentleman promotions has been refreshing. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez’s style file for A Gentleman promotions has been refreshing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When she is not occupied with dancing around poles, Jacqueline Fernandez is busy putting her best foot forward for the promotions of her upcoming film A Gentleman, co-starring Siddharth Malhotra. Over the last couple of days, the actor has given us quite a few inspiring looks. We especially love her appearance in a floral, pink and gold ethnic wear from Arpita Mehta’s The Silk Rose collection. But Indian is not the only thing she is doing well. Recently, the actor was seen sporting crop tops and acing the style while at it.

Our favourite is the one where she was seen at Mumbai airport doing a retro look in flared, high-waisted denims from Stella Mccartney and a yellow cropped sweat-shirt with grey and orange stripes at the hemline and neck from Versus Versace.

We think it’s the best way to show off her toned abs! A Chloe fanny bag, a pair of Linda Farrow clear glasses, a soft pink pout and a high ponytail rounded out her look. We really love the simple, cool vibe emanating from her.

On another occasion, Fernandez was seen promoting her film in a feather fringe top from Pull & Bear which she styled with textured trousers from Topshop and a layered necklace from the same brand.

She complemented her outfit with a white handheld Stella Mccartney bag, black strappy heels, side-swept hair, and dewy make-up. She looked lovely here as well.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

