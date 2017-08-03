Here’s how to dress like Anushka Sharma’s Sejal and Shah Rukh Khan’s Harry

Want to look like Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma from Jab Harry Met Sejal? Want to look like Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma from Jab Harry Met Sejal?

Back with a bang with their hit chemistry, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are all set to sizzle onscreen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, which hits the theatres on August 4. From the cheeky dialogues to the pulsating tracks — everything is grabbing eyeballs, and so is the style quotient of the characters. While SRK looks suave in formal suits and bright shirts, the 29-year-old actress looks lovely in pretty dresses and cool casuals as they travel across the iconic European cities of Lisbon, Amsterdam, Budapest and Prague in the film. And, if you adore their fashion quotient, here are a few styling tips from Samantha Chilton, head of design at Koovs.com, to look as glamorous as the two actors.

Here are a few outfits that you can steal from their collection:

SOFT WHITE SUMMER CASUALS

Look chic in an all-white trendy jumpsuit perfect for a summer vacation. White denims are the new must-haves for casual holiday dressing. Dress up in all-white from head to toe or mix it up with the latest colour of the moment – we’re loving this season’s trendy colours like pink and yellow. An ideal outfit for souvenir shopping, festival or a beach party. With boho accessories and pom pom sandal, the combination will allow you to spark up your personality.

FORMAL DENIM SHIRT AND ORANGE TIE

Deconstruct the office look, transform and go off-duty. Lose the blazer and tie, add a statement T-shirt or vest and turn the denim shirt into an unbuttoned ‘shacket’. Team it up with trainers or hi-tops and statement sunglasses. You are all set for the nearest bar or hangout.

LACY RED DRESS

Perfect for a prom night or the first date, the lacy red dress is chic and playful. Also, great for a city break, it could be paired with high heeled ankle boots, a sling bag and minimal accessories. If you’re going to wear it for a weekend escape, pair it up with sandals, a leather jacket and a great shopper bag.

CLASSY BROWN HOODIE

With these on trend wardrobe staples, you can pretty much go anywhere and look good. Team a white shirt with a smart shoe and blazer for a business meeting or dinner date. Keep it casual with city shorts, a messenger bag and sunglasses.

BRIGHT YELLOW DRESS

A stylish dress that makes you feel comfortable and is good-to-go anywhere. Dress it up for a party or wear it casual and fun for a weekend brunch. For a stylish daytime look, wear it with flats, a denim jacket, and sunglasses. For a party, dress up with ankle-strap heels, evening bag and statement jewellery. To complete the look, go for smoky eyes, statement eyebrows and nude lips.

