Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions: Anushka Sharma gives a new twist to ripped denim style, but it’s not really appealing

Anushka Sharma in a pair of distressed denims from Asos. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai) Anushka Sharma in a pair of distressed denims from Asos. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)

For the promotions of her upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma is pulling out all stops to look her best. For the most part, she has managed to leave a mark on fashionistas. So when we came across a photo of the beauty on her Instagram in a pair of extremely distressed denims, we were a little disappointed.

Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, who came up with this look and styled the weird jeans from Asos with a simple striped shirt from Urban Outfitters could have definitely done better than this. Even those gorgeous Givenchy heels couldn’t save her look from being a complete drab.

No points at all for this one but we soon spotted her in two other promotional looks and it seemed like she was trying to redeem herself for the erstwhile epic fashion failure.

Let’s start with her semi-formal wear’, which is the epitome of stylish and comfy. The matching grey separates from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with the white tank top looked amazing on her.

We love how she picked up the Valentino sliders to tone it down, an usual choice of footwear to accessorise this look but a good one. We are dying to try it out!

Her other look is something which we would easily wear for a casual evening with friends. The Kolo jumpsuit in a beautiful shade of nude from Love Bird Design crafted exclusively for Bungalow 8, looked like the perfect thing to beat the monsoon heat.

She rounded out her look with brown fringed heels from Aquazzura.

