From Tory Burch to Saloni: Here’s a look at Ivanka Trump’s wardrobe during her India visit

Ivanka Trump’s sartorial choices during her India visit couldn’t elicit awe and admiration. Yes, it was the most talked-about topic in the fashion circles during her stay in Hyderabad and probably, still is but fashion critics couldn’t help but point out that her usually immaculate wardrobe was a bit disappointing. Gone were the beautiful pastel dresses and pantsuits and the sharp cuts and silhouettes she is associated with. We would happily put the blame on fashion diplomacy but there were still quite a few looks that were worth noticing.

The US first daughter made quite an impression in the black-pearl embellished Tory Burch blazer and her floral printed green dress from Erdem and we were hoping to see her in the exquisite sari-gown specially handcrafted by designer Neeta Lulla celebrating the Radha-Krishna fable, but tough luck.

She was also spotted wearing a red fit and flare dress by Saloni featuring floral embroidery all over it. The round neck dress was trimmed with black lace on the hem of the sleeves and cinched at the waist. We are not really a fan of this outfit but she managed to pull it off.

While visiting Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Trump was seen wearing a monochrome floral embellished midi dress by Biyan with embellished flats. We think the busy prints on the dress didn’t work in her favour. However, her cat-eye sunglass is quite a steal!

Ivanka Trump attended a dinner event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Taj Falaknuma Palace wearing a navy blue Tory Burch gown with golden embellishments all over it. We love how she balanced her full sleeves and heavily embellished gown by opting for minimal accessories with drop earrings and rounded off her look with smokey eyes and a neat high bun.

Before leaving Hyderabad, Ivanka Trump showed up in an Indian attire. Wearing a white ethnic dress with contrasting yellow and green embroidery, the US advisor made for a pretty picture. Pairing her ensemble with jootis, Trump kept her look subtle yet classy by opting for a minimal make-up.

Do you like her looks? Let us know in the comments below.

