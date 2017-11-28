Ivanka Trump makes a subtle yet classy style statement during her India visit; see pics

Ivanka Trump’s subtle and classy outfits prove that she is also a fashionista. (Source: PTI) Ivanka Trump’s subtle and classy outfits prove that she is also a fashionista. (Source: PTI)

Though the city of Hyderabad chose extravagance as the flavour to welcome the advisor to the American President, Ivanka Trump preferred to keep it subtle on her first visit to India in a chic black outfit.

Attending the Global Entrepreneurship Summit with dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chef Vikas Khanna, Trump chose a black blazer with white pearl embellishments to go with her black trousers and we think it was a perfect blend of formal and casual. To add an Indian touch to her attire, the first daughter opted to go with Indian-style patterns on the blazer, which were heartwarming. She kept her make-up dewy with a nude lip and her hair styled in soft waves – we think she looked pretty. Check out her outfit here.

For another diplomatic meet with Prime Minister Modi and Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, Trump chose to wear a floral printed dress in green, which was a pop of colour. We think she looked elegant and managed to beautifully balance out the deep jewel tones of her dress with minimal accessories – another smart choice. Her signature beachy waves and minimal make-up rounded out her look nicely. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Hand in hand. EAM @SushmaSwaraj met @IvankaTrump, Advisor to the US President and Leader of the US delegation at #GES2017 in Hyderabad; had a productive discussion on women entrepreneurship and empowerment. pic.twitter.com/cbdGhhyn3G — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 28, 2017

Women first, Prosperity for all. PM @narendramodi met @IvankaTrump, Advisor to the US President and Leader of the US delegation, ahead of the inauguration of #GES2017 in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/eTRk3kqoyM — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 28, 2017

PM Modi, #IvankaTrump and Telangana CM KC Rao at the #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/6HomgABipq — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

Earlier other dignitaries like Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama have tried their hands at Indian designs and we are pleased to say they managed to pick up beautiful creations by Indian designers. While the Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear a breezy georgette printed tunic dress from the house of Anita Dongre, the former first lady donned a Bibhu Mohapatra dress and coat in a combination of a geometric pattern and a magnified poppy print during their visits.

If you think that this is all you will get to see from Trump then you are mistaken. She will soon be wearing a traditional Indian outfit designed by Neeta Lulla and we are really excited.

What do you think of her style? Let us know in the comments below.

