Iulia Vantur to be showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, who has been in news for her rumoured relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is set to walk as showstopper for brand Splash’s latest line at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017.

“It’s the very first show for both, the brand and me, in India and it cannot get better than this. I have always loved the collection at Splash and I am a regular patron of the brand. The idea of being ‘in love with fashion’ totally resonates with me,” Vantur said in a statement.

The fashion brand will be showcasing their latest collection on the third day of the five-day fashion gala, which starts on Wednesday.

Vantur earlier performed at at the Stardust Awards 2016 on a medley on Salman’s songs. From “Main hoon hero” to “Teri meri prem kahaani” and “Jumme ki raat,” she shook a leg on several songs from Bollywood movies. Celebrities at the award show cheered for the 36-year-old.

LFW will be held at the Reliance Jio Garden here.