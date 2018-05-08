Isha Ambani engagement party: Mukesh Ambani’s daughter picks a pastel pink Sabyasachi lehenga for the special moment

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Isha Ambani engagement party: Mukesh Ambani's only daughter, who recently got engaged to businessman and longtime friend Anand Piramal looked gorgeous in a pastel pink lehenga from designer Sabyasachi's collection at a star-studded engagement party hosted by the Ambani's.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 8, 2018 5:34:14 pm
Isha Ambani, Isha Ambani engagement party, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Isha Ambani makes for a pretty picture in a Sabyasachi lehenga at her engagement party. (Source: vardannayak/ Instagram)
While most of us are intrigued with Sonam Kapoor’s gorgeous red lehenga by Anuradha Vakil and Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s larger than life appearance at the Met Gala 2018, another lady who has managed to impress us with her glamorous sartorial choice is Isha Ambani.

Isha, who recently got engaged to businessman and longtime friend Anand Piramal at a temple in Mahabaleshwar looked lovely in a pastel pink lehenga from Sabyasachi at a star-studded engagement party hosted by the Ambani’s on May 7. The lehenga featured gold intricate work all over it and her look was accessorised with a diamond jewellery set. A dewy tone make-up with hair styled in soft waves gave finishing touches to her look.

Nita Ambani too looked beautiful in a baby pink sari with gold embroidery. Her look was rounded off with a neat updo, well-defined eyes and red lips.

Isha Ambani, Isha Ambani engagement party, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Nita Ambani looks beautiful in a pink sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The party was also attended by Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. While Johar looked dapper in a floral sherwani by Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh went for a black tuxedo and Aamir kept it simple in jeans and shirt. Have a look at the pictures from the starry night:

Isha Ambani, Isha Ambani engagement party, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Karan Johar in a Manish Malhotra sherwani. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

 

Isha Ambani, Isha Ambani engagement party, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Shah Rukh Khan in a black tuxedo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

 

isha ambani photos, isha ambani engagement party pictures, anand piramal photo, isha ambani engagement images, aamir khan, ambani party mumbai pictures, indian express Aamir Khan at Isha Ambani’s engagement party. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor, who attended the party with Ayan Mukerji opted for a pair of jeans with a T-shirt and black blazer while the director went for a white ensemble.

Isha Ambani, Isha Ambani engagement party, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji at Isha Ambani’s engagement party. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose style quotient do you like the most? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

