Is Soha Ali Khan’s maternity style better than sis-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Checkered dresses, metallic headbands, ruffled and crop tops, Soha Ali Khan’s maternity wardrobe has it all! (Source: Instagram/sakpataudi) Checkered dresses, metallic headbands, ruffled and crop tops, Soha Ali Khan’s maternity wardrobe has it all! (Source: Instagram/sakpataudi)

When it comes to dressing up, Soha Ali Khan is a true royal. The actor who has an incredible sense of style, bordering on chic and elegance is expecting her first child with husband Kunal Khemu and in the process, giving maternity fashion goals to all those expecting mothers out there. We feel the mom-to-be’s style statement is as cute as a button and right now her posts on Instagram are reaching the peak of adorable. Considering how her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan created an uproar in the country with maternity fashion, Soha is doing quite well for herself.

To decide if you like her sense of style better than Kareena you will first have to go through these photos which she shared on her Instagram:

Who says you can’t wear bodycon dresses when you are pregnant? We love her baby bump in this grey number which she layered beautifully with a white blazer. The mini bag in a matching shade adds a nice touch to her look.

Cold-shoulders and ruffes are the hottest trends right now so how can you expect the stylish mom-to-be to not rock one. Khan was seen in a printed white and blue number with leaf prints on it. With hair pulled up in a messy top knot, she accessorised it with silver leaf earrings. Lovely!

Soha can be envied for her peach and cream complexion and her appearance in this Anita Dongre dress only brings out her beauty in a lovely way. We love the breezy flow of this midi dress and the addition of the cute hair accessory made for a good choice. However, we are not too happy with her choice of footwear.

Soha aced flower power in a paisley print cotton maxi dress by Linen and Linens. We think she channelised the hippie look beautifully with a headband and white sneakers.

Her checkered shirt dress ticked all the right boxes. The mom-to-be looked positively radiant with beautiful blow-dry waves to complement her look. We love this retro-inspired outfit from Nine Maternity Wear.

Off-shoulder tops are quite the rage right now and we love how Soha upped her fashion game with a beautiful off-shoulder top with floral embroidery on it , which she paired with simple black leggings. We also love how she styled her hair into soft waves.

Soha looked lovely in a custom-made millenial pink Masumi Mewawalla dress. The actor complemented it really well with statement earrings from Minerali Store. A nice way to beat the summer heat, we say.

Do you like her maternity style? Let us know in the comments below.

