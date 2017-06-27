Is Prada’s Rs 11,000 paper clip the most ridiculous fashion buy ever?

The polished Prada sterling silver clip measures 6.25cm by 2.25cm. (Source: Barney’s.com) The polished Prada sterling silver clip measures 6.25cm by 2.25cm. (Source: Barney’s.com)

The fashion world is an interesting place, especially when it comes to putting an expensive spin on everyday objects. Every few months, an uber expensive product makes it to the shelf of high-end stores. Take the example of the Supreme Brick, a red clay brick designed and sold by skateboarding brand Supreme for Rs 64,000 (approximately) which made waves last year or Christopher Kane’s cable ties for Rs 1,900 (approximately) which made profit, even while leaving the fashion world baffled.

The latest in the litany of designer accessories is Prada’s paper clip for $185 (Rs 11,000 approx). The Prada embossed product is actually a money clip, shaped like a paper clip, designed to hold your money together. The polished sterling silver clip measures 6.25cm by 2.25cm and is made in Italy. For most brand hoggers, it might be the only conceivably affordable item and an easy way to have a Prada in their wardrobe, but is it worth it? The unusual accessory available on Barney’s.com has naturally created an uproar on Twitter.

One user wrote, “$185 for a paperclip? This thing better be able to hold my life together..”

Another quipped, “Ready for another round of “ridiculous things I’ve ever seen”? I present to you, a 185$ paper clip. I can’t.”

A few even compared it to Clippy from Microsoft. “Remember the @Microsoft Office paper clip? This is him now. Feel old yet?”

Even if you had all the money in the world, would you buy one? Let us know in the comments below.

