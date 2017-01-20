Is Melania Trump the new Jacqueline Kennedy of White House fashion?

Melania Trump might just be the most glamorous first lady the United States has seen, of course after Jacqueline Kennedy.(Source: File Photo) Melania Trump might just be the most glamorous first lady the United States has seen, of course after Jacqueline Kennedy.(Source: File Photo)

Melania Trump hasn’t exactly made news for being fierce and outspoken but she’s always garnered positive response for her sartorial choices. Sure, the fashionable First Lady-to-be, who is well-versed with high-end couture has had her own share of controversies – managing to attract the wrath of the fashion community – but she has already earned herself the tag of ‘one of the most glamorous ladies in the White House’. Many have even gone ahead to say that her fashion sense is at par with Jacqueline Kennedy.

Since the last 12 months, the 46-year-old former Slovenian model’s fashion sense has been under constant scrutiny and throughout this time, we have only seen her preparing for her role in the White House. Now, as much as Obama was known to court fashion that appeals to both the Office and the masses, she acquired it over the period of eight years, and increasingly (and successfully) used her outfits to make a statement. Trump on the other hand seems to know her fashion just well, already.

She wore a bell-sleeve off-white Roksanda dress at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 to kick off Trump’s presidential campaign. The nude pumps and the toned down make-up she teamed with the outfit looked absolutely stunning.

(Source: Reuters) (Source: Reuters)

At the St Louis Presidential debate where the president-elect made the notorious “grab ’em by the p***y” statement, Trump wore a hot pink Gucci pussy-bow silk crepe de chine shirt. Although it was Trump’s statement that made headlines the next day, her dress got a big thumbs up from fashion critics.

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

At the final presidential debate in September 2016, Trump seemed to make her love for pussy-bow evident, as she wore a black Ralph Lauren jumpsuit with a pussy-bow.

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

At her first solo campaign speech in November 2016 since the Republican National Convention, Trump wore a bell-sleeve blush pink blouse and a high-waisted white pencil skirt, that was instantly upvoted by the fashion police.

(Source: Reuters) (Source: Reuters)

At Donald Trump’s acceptance speech rally, she made her love for white official as she looked radiant in a white Ralph Lauren one-shoulder jumpsuit.

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

As Trump takes office as the 45th President of the United States, no doubt, many might actually be looking forward to see what the future First Lady is going to wear.

