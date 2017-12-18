Is this the polka dots month? Aishwarya, Sonam, Shahid and Karisma certainly think so

Polka dots are back in fashion and how! (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram) Polka dots are back in fashion and how! (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

Winter has come and brought a chic and classy trend along with it. With our Bollywood celebs leading the way, polka dots seem to have made a reappearance these days. And who else but the B-Town fashionistas such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, second sexiest Asian Shahid Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are bringing back the classic style.

If these chic prints seem way too retro for you, check out how these celebs styled their polka prints with modern blends and you might just become a fan like us.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Talk about indulgence! Attending the school event of her daughter, the 44-year-old wore a monochrome dress from Andrew GN. The dress had a splatter of polka dots in varying sizes, with the sleeves sporting the larger prints. As attractive as they were, we think they were nicely balanced by smaller and chic prints on the bodice and the waist. The former Miss World rounded off her look with a bold red lipstick, a perfect accomplice to the dots.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Sonam Kapoor

The Veere Di Wedding actor opted to play up the bubbly dots too when she stepped out in a polka dot peplum top by George Keburia. We think she was reminiscent of the ’90s when this classic style was the fad. We like the balloon sleeves and the collar detailing on her top, which up the ante of her outfit. However, what really caught our attention was the interesting modern twist she gave to her classic top. Teaming it with sharp black flared pants and pumps, stylist Rhea Kapoor made sure the attire could have easily been worn in a boardroom and we think the actor looked extremely elegant.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has the most fun formally informal outfit! The actor was spotted at the Ambani bash in a chic pantsuit from Burberry. However, she chose to team it with a polka dot silk blouse and a pussy bow to match. Keeping with the sophisticated tone of her attire, she completed the look with a Gucci clutch.

The actor chose to play with polka dots on pants this time. Sporting them on palazzo pants, the actor proved that she can make Santa pants look glamorous. Though she chose to knot an oversized belt, we like the dimension this slight gimmick added to her attire. Check it out for yourself.

Shahid Kapoor

It’s not just the women who are in love with this trend, but men too! Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted in basic blacks, which he layered with a polka dot printed blazer by Dinkar Aneja. Looking his suave self, he matched the outfit with black slip-ons.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

