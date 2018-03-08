International Women’s Day Special: 6 times Bollywood celebs send out strong messages in statement T-shirts

Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt make strong style statement with powerful messages on their T-shirts. (Source: File Photo) Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt make strong style statement with powerful messages on their T-shirts. (Source: File Photo)

In a country where people look up to Bollywood celebs for inspiration, the beauties have adopted a sensible and responsible way of endorsing their views and ideologies. From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha — the actor’s have made quite a statement by pulling off powerful quotes on their T-shirts. Take a look at how they impressed onlookers.

Deepika Padukone

The Bajirao Mastani actor made quite a statement when she donned a Dior T-shirt with the words ‘Revolution’ printed on it. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she left her hair in soft curls and accentuated her look with shoes from Dior.

Deepika Padukone in a Dior T-shirt. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) Deepika Padukone in a Dior T-shirt. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma

Sharma was spotted in a casual off-duty look where she was seen wearing a Dior tee with the slogan “We should all be feminists” written on it. If you recall, it is the same top which she was seen flaunting on the cover of Vogue’s March 2017 issue.

Anushka Sharma too was spotted wearing a Dior top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma too was spotted wearing a Dior top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt

The Udta Punjab actor was seen wearing a super cool white top with a message that read ‘F for Feminist’. Conveying the bold message, she wore black printed trousers and strappy heels.

Alia Bhatt opted for a monochrome look. (Source: Instagram) Alia Bhatt opted for a monochrome look. (Source: Instagram)

Freida Pinto

Pinto also wore the same Dior T-shirt that Padukone had donned. The Slumdog Millionaire actor, however, wore it with a grey long skirt and blue long over coat.

Frieda Pinto teamed her T-shirt with a gray skirt. (Source: Instagram) Frieda Pinto teamed her T-shirt with a gray skirt. (Source: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha

The Noor actor wore a white one-shoulder Tee with the words ‘My Way’ written on it. She paired it with skinny black trousers and white sneakers to get the workout look right.

Sonakshi Sinha gives some gym-wear goals in a quoted tee with black leggings. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha gives some gym-wear goals in a quoted tee with black leggings. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra

Chopra carried the message ‘Extra Power’ on a white Tee, which she styled with a pair of blue denims featuring floral prints on the side panels. She teamed it with white sneakers and rounded off with minimal make-up.

Parineeti Chopra teamed her white t-shirt with blue denims. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Have a Happy International Women’s Day!

