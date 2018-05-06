International No Diet Day: 5 fashion controversies on body-shaming

From Victoria Beckham to Ashley Graham, here are five controversies on body-shaming. (Source: Instagram) From Victoria Beckham to Ashley Graham, here are five controversies on body-shaming. (Source: Instagram)

On the occassion of International No Diet Day on May 6, let’s take a look at the controversies that shook the world of fashion. From plus-size model Ashley Graham being fat-shamed for posting a bikini picture to designer Stella McCartney getting severely criticised for thin models her show, here are five instances of body shaming.

Earlier this year, Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm shared a blog post about a modelling shoot where she was judged for her body by the women on set. She wrote, “Whilst shooting, I had one lady refuse to look me in the eye, choosing instead to address my stomach with a sneer (I was shooting swim). I addressed her, smiled, and she didn’t even look away from my stomach, let alone respond to me beyond mono syllables.”

Designer Stella McCartney was severely criticised for sharing an image of a model dressed in their spring/summer 2015 collection during the Paris Fashion Week. It was posted with the caption: “Worn well”. Instagram users were enraged and labeled the image as “disgusting” and “misleading”. One of the comments read, “Appalling image. This young lady is clearly very ill and the body image being used is all that is wrong with the fashion world.”

This year January, Victoria Beckham was criticised by social media users for getting a very thin model onboard to advertise her eye-wear collection. After Beckham posted pictures on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, one user commented, “Oh Victoria how disappointing to see you using an emaciated model, not something you should be proud of and not a good example for your daughter.” Sadly, this happened despite the fact that she promised to get only healthy models for her shows in 2010.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham was body-shamed for posting a bikini photo on Instagram. Users accused her of being over-weight and promoting obesity. But there were other followers who did praise her. Take a look at the photo:

In 2007, Tyra Banks was body shamed after photos of her on the beach were published by a tabloid. But she took it in her stride and kicked off haters with her famous line: “Kiss my fat ass!”

