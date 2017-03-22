International Kids Couture to start on April 1

There will be five shows during the gala. (Source: International Kids Couture/Facebook) There will be five shows during the gala. (Source: International Kids Couture/Facebook)

The International Kids Couture (IKC) Summer 2017, to be held across four Indian cities starting April 1, will feature kidswear brands and designers showcasing the latest in the fashion segment.

There will be five shows during the gala in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune. It is being held in association with Phoenix Market City.

IKC Summer 2017 will also have cartoon characters from the Movie “Smurfs: The Lost Village”, walking the runway with children, read a statement from the organisers.

Workshops related to the same will begin here on Saturday. They will impart awareness on etiquette, confidence building, grooming and will be aimed at teaching children aged 4 to 14 how to walk on the runway.

“This year, the fashion shows will be bigger and better as we are doing a series of five shows in four different cities in a year, which will be the trendsetter in kids’ fashion industry,” said Anu B, IKC Founder and Managing Director.

“In its third edition in India, International Kids Couture 2017 promises to be a celebratory kids fashion extravaganza showcasing creative style and generating confidence among kids,” she added.

