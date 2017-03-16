Indonesian designer brings eco-print, batik to AIFW

Models strutted down the ramp as Amazon India Fashion Fashion Week 2017 presented designs by Novita Yunus’ Bumi – Langit. (Source: APH Images) Models strutted down the ramp as Amazon India Fashion Fashion Week 2017 presented designs by Novita Yunus’ Bumi – Langit. (Source: APH Images)

Indonesian fashion designer Novita Yunus, who was here to promote Jakarta Fashion Week, presented a collection of ensembles in techniques like batik and eco-print.

Titled ‘Bumi Langit’ (Earth and Sky), Yunus’s collection showcased here on Wednesday was inspired by the idea of balancing the colour palettes of the autumn leaves and the cold winter sky.

Various materials and techniques were used in the collection.

Eco-print process, Batik Remekan, Garut handwoven and embroideries were brought to the forefront by the designer.

ALSO SEE: AIFW 2017: From Smriti Irani to Abraham and Thakore and Madhu Jain, here are the top shots from Day 1

Eco-print is a method of taking colour and pattern of leaves on different kind of textiles like silk, rayon and organic cotton.

The collection consisted of harem pants, skirts, plead skirts, kaftans and traditional embroidered kebayas with models wearing Dutch heels, carrying leather bags with tied hair and Indonesian straw hats walking the ramp.

The colours used were ochre, dark chocolate, light brown, olive green and hues of black and blue.

The four-day long fashion event organised by Fashion Design Council of India, is being held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will end on March 18.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now