Indian craftsmanship to be celebrated during London Fashion Week

The Chief Mentor of London School of Trends in India, Manish Malhotra felicitated aspiring students designers. (Source: IANS) The Chief Mentor of London School of Trends in India, Manish Malhotra felicitated aspiring students designers. (Source: IANS)

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) and London School of Trends (LST) in collaboration with Fashion Scout London will celebrate the craftsmanship of emerging Indian fashion designers on India Day being celebrated at Fashion Scout during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 19.

The initiative is in tandem with the 5 “F” formula given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Fabric, Fabric to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign, said a statement.

For the event, 32 young designers selected from all across India will showcase the rich cultural heritage of India through their designs at prestigious Fashion Scout, which is the only platform supported by Mayor of London to provide an opportunity to Non-UK resident designers to showcase during the London Fashion Week.

A full day is dedicated to Indian designers to exhibit their creations in presence of global buyers and Glitterati of London. There will also be a dance performance by Atisha Pratap Singh, a young Kuchipudi classical dancer from Delhi who will mark the start of the India Day. She will also perform before the grand finale at London.

Designer Masaba Gupta will be a star of the grand finale with her latest collection “Nosy Be”, while another leading designer Priyanka Khosla will kick start the Fashion shows on India Day by presenting her new collection “Malmal Tadka”.

The Chief Mentor of London School of Trends in India, Manish Malhotra felicitated aspiring students designers. (Source: IANS) The Chief Mentor of London School of Trends in India, Manish Malhotra felicitated aspiring students designers. (Source: IANS)

There will also be six young Indian designers who will display their spring summer collection at different shows during the India Day.

To carry forward the slogan of New India initiated by Modi, 24 INIFD student designers will showcase their creations at two dedicated GenNext Shows named “The New Rashtra”. These 24 student designers were selected by a jury in London amongst 1200 applicants who submitted their entries from all across India for this prestigious event.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra, who is also the Chief Mentor of London School of Trends in India, handed over the selection tickets to 24 student designers and guided them to carry forward the rich legacy of Indian culture and show the World the emergence of Fashion in New India at this Global Event.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App