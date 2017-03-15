Indian Couture Experience to promote best of Indian fashion

Fashion at its best! (Source: Twitter) Fashion at its best! (Source: Twitter)

Hong Kong, New York and Melbourne will very soon enjoy Indian couture experience. Greenroom Creative recently launched the first season of Indian Couture Experience, which will showcase top Indian designers to an international audience of shoppers, media and fashion fraternity.

ALSO READ | Even if Anushka Sharma calls me at 3am for help, I’ll reach out to her: Nikhil Thampi

Season one was launched on March 8 at at Hyatt Regency here, with a preview by Shyamal and Bhumika, Nikhil Thampi and Shivan and Narresh, who will also be doing a special showcase in Hong Kong, New York and Melbourne respectively.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

“ICE is a platform for exploration and collaboration. We wish to bring Indian fashion at the forefront globally. It’s time to change the mindsets and stereotypes related to Indian wear”, said Ankita Sareen Batra, director at Greenroom Creative and Curator of Indian Couture Experience.

Adding, “ICE will be doing a world tour showcasing some of India’s most creative and exciting names in this pop up format.”

Designed in a hip fashion pop up format, ICE will be show-casing the eclectic collection to the fashionistas, press and top fashion buyers in Hong Kong, New York and Melbourne.

It will present capsule collections from twenty five of the most desirable designers from India covering the sectors of apparel, jewellery, shoes and bags.

Shyamal and Bhumika who will be debuting in Hong Kong market will be showcasing their off the runway Spring Summer 2017 collection.

“Showcasing with ICE in Hong Kong forwards our goal of taking Indian art and craft to the world”, said Shyamal.

Nikhil Thampi, who has dressed Bollywood’s leading ladies and the power circle, will be showcasing a collection, which is a mix of new-age fusion Indian wear and western high pret, stated “We are excited about our association with Indian Couture in their first edition and look forward to a successful tour”.

Shivan and Narresh will be showcasing their collection that will celebrate the spirit of holidays, honeymoons and destination weddings in Melbourne.

Speaking on the occasion Shivan added, “The association with ICE is an exciting one as it is the first time modern Indian design is being introduced on such a platform to the Australian market”.

ICE is all set to hit the shores of Hong Kong on 17 and 18 March 2017, opening with Shyamal and Bhumika’s couture collection.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now