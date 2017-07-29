Lightness of Being

Designer Rahul Mishra’s show. Designer Rahul Mishra’s show.

After the blinding glitter and shimmery opulence of the first few days, the restrained regalia of couturier Rahul Mishra’s “Parizaad” was a sight for bling-blinded eyes. On Day 4 of Fashion Design Council of India’s India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 in Delhi, Mishra presented a womenswear collection that was understated, but did wonders on the elegance scale.

Pastel shades such as blush pink, white and lavender formed the base for many dresses, layered gowns, anarkalis and lehengas. To break the monotony, there was a dash of mustard yellow and black. The thread embroidery, in neon shades of pink, blue, red and green reminded us strongly of the chintz prints that were in vogue in the Victorian ages. Mishra’s “Parizaad” had its roots in Islamic architecture, and the floral motifs and geometric embroidery was an ode to the tiled mosaics that were a staple of Byzantine buildings.

And while there was a marked restraint, Mishra was brave enough to team seven or eight colours together in one outfit. The effect was not jarring but rather elegant on a white base. In many outfits, not even an inch of fabric was left bare, with intricate embroidery covering up all available surface.

There was a slight hint of a shimmer, but again it wasn’t overwhelming. While Mishra said this collection was his most traditional yet, one could see the modern elements creeping in with the cold shoulder and cape blouses and fitted pants in silk paired with a flared hem kurta.

