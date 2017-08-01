Couture Celebre

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra

The closing weekend of Fashion Design Council of India’s (FDCI) India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 drew out the big names from fashion and film to conclude the event in a grand style. The finale show was presented by veteran designer and Bollywood’s go-to fashion expert, Manish Malhotra. It only seemed fitting that the current toast of tinsel town Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the showstoppers for Malhotra’s collection “Sensual Affair”. One saw a lot of trains, on gowns, lehengas, capes in short and long lengths. Shades of white, beige and cream gold dominated the colour palette. This is a brave collection — with edgier, sharp silhouettes and cuts, deep necks, backless numbers and fitted corset-like blouses — from Malhotra’s stable. Blood red outfits and capes added a hint of drama to the collection. “We have even changed the way we use can-can as an underskirt. We made them into cages, which would help facilitate the movement of the wearer,” said Malhotra.

In terms of embellishments, Malhotra stuck to familiar territory with the use of silver and gold thread embroidery, pearl and sequin work. The womenswear featured dresses, gowns and lehengas and the men had richly embroidered bandgala jackets juxtaposed with plain white kurta and pants. Showstopper Ranveer wore a deep blue intricately embroidered velvet jacket, with a flowy kurta, and grey and white checkered pants completed the outfit. Alia Bhatt wore a mud brown lehenga replete with a long train with flowers sown on the hemline for extra flair. Paired

with a heavily embroidered and sequined deep-neck blouse, it frankly failed to impress. Brown is not everyone’s colour, including Alia.

Gaurav Gupta too stuck to silver and bling for his collection titled “Moondust”. Western cuts and silhouettes went hand-in-hand with intricate embroidery of creepers and flowers. The fish tail cut was dominant in pastel shades of ice grey, faded green and dark lavender. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who played showstopper for Gupta, wore a steel grey ensemble with silver sequin embroidery and ruffles hanging from the waist. Wet glossy hair and minimal make-up completed the look.

While Anita Dongre stayed away from Bollywood, her gotta-patti work was enough to scale her collection up on the bling factor. “Tree of Love” paid homage to the Bishnoi tribe of Rajasthan and the Khejri trees, which are revered by the community. Naturally, there were tree motifs in all shapes and sizes. The collection also featured ensembles for bridesmaids, with beige as the dominant colour. Children — who we assume represented flowergirls/ boys — also walked the ramp in the same range of beige. The cross-body potli bags added a nice touch.

Designer Rina Dhaka roped in actor Huma Qureshi to play showstopper for her collection “#Honor The Smile”. The collection was also heavy on the bling scale with silver and gold embellishments and heavy kundan jewellery.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App