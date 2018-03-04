Independent Spirit Awards 2018: Salma Hayek to Amanda Seyfried, the best and worst dressed celebrities

The day before the Oscars saw many Hollywood stars decked in their blue carpet best to celebrate the best in independent films at the Independent Spirit Awards 2018 held in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. While some of the A-listers like Margot Robbie and Amanda Seyfried wowed us with their style statements, others like Salma Hayek and Allison Janney were a disappointment. But as usual, the night was a glamorous affair with some of the top names in Hollywood stepping out.
Here’s a quick round-up of the best and worst dressed looks at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Find out if your favourite celebrity made the mark.
Margot Robbie
The actor looked stunning in a cheetah-printed dress from Louis Vuitton. She teamed her mini with black block heels and went with minimal make-up.
Amanda Seyfried
The Mamma Mia star looked a vision in white in a lace cutout Alexander McQueen dress. She accessorised her look with a slim bracelet and a pair of diamond earrings.
Alison Brie
Brie stepped out in a chiffon tiered Ralph and Russo creation, which she paired with black strappy heels. We think she looked pretty.
Allison Janney
The Best Supporting Female award winner chose to wear a hot pink cutout gown from Pamella Roland. she accessorised her look with emerald jewellery from Nikos Koulis. We think her monotone outfit was a little monotonous, though the cut-outs did give an interesting element.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek wore an asymmetrical black bodycon dress with red stripes on either side. We think the actor could have gone for a more glamorous alternative.
What do you think about the actors’ looks? Tell us which one is your favourite in the comments section below.
