In a first, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Shweta Nanda come together for a magazine photo shoot and it’s just wow

They are loved by millions in India and have a kind of star power which is unparalleled in the country. Yes, we are talking about the Bachchans, one of the most powerful families of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan might be the Shahenshah but the women in the family are no less. Jaya Bachchan was a star performer in the 70s, Shweta Nanda is a strong opinionated woman just like her mother and Navya Naveli is already one of the most popular celeb kids with a strong fan following on Instagram. So, when three generations of the family come together for a photo shoot for the first time, it’s bound to be magical.

Gracing the cover of Vogue India’s August issue, the beautiful ladies can be seen posing comfortably with each other. The leading fashion magazine shared the cover photo on Instagram with the caption: “It runs in the family–Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda grace the #August cover of Vogue India. ”

They also revealed how the Bachchan-Nanda women share a bond that’s as special as it’s normal and it shows on the cover photo. Jaya Bachchan can be seen in the centre with Shweta Nanda fondly holding her from behind and Navya Naveli taking a place near her grandmom’s lap, with all of them staring straight into the camera. The trio can be seen wearing pastels and while we like all, we think the youngest one is the clear winner in the one-shoulder white outfit.

The other photos are equally stunning. In this photo, Jaya can be seen wearing a beautiful pastel jacket with floral work on it from master couturier, Zuhair Murad’s label and denims from Los Angeles-based brand NYDJ.

Navya looks lovely in Alexander McQueen while Shweta looks like a boss in a stunning pantsuit from Valentin Yudashkin.

In the second photo, the mother is seen wearing a beautiful bell-sleeves top and billowy black pants, both from Verandah. The pointy-toe mustard pumps from Kurt Geiger adds a nice touch.

Meanwhile, Shweta is seen rocking a green dress with a plunging neckline from Asos and metallic pumps from Christian Louboutin.

The third photo is a super cute one with both the ladies looking super awesome.

We love the Michael Kors bardot neckline blue top and the checkered midi skirt on Shweta and the lovely blue sheer dress from Dolce & Gabbana on her daughter.

Last but not the least, budding fashionista Navya Naveli can be seen in a Gucci outfit here.

There’s something really glamorous about the Bachchan-Nanda women. They look lovely, don’t you think?

