I’m a huge champion of nature: Dia Mirza endorses sustainable fashion

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza says she believes in the concept of sustainable fashion and feels emphasis needs to be laid on reuse and recycle of products as a matter of respect towards nature.

Swedish fashion retail giant H&M, along with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) hosted a preview to introduce the new Conscious Exclusive collection of the brand at the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) where Dia was invited as the special guest.

The event also highlighted the brand’s efforts towards sustainable fashion and its ongoing initiative which urges customers to join in the movement for a circular fashion future.

Talking about her love for sustainable fashion, Dia told IANS: “I am huge champion of nature and this line of H&M reflects my personal ethos… I think it’s important to pay attention on how one can reuse and recycle for sustainable fashion.”

Dia was seen wearing a sheer, feminine tulle gown, created with 100 per cent recycled polyester from the H&M Conscious collection.

The actress says that even when she is away from cameras, she prefers to opt for clothes that are sustainable.

“The only thing I am concerned about is being comfortable, and if I am dressed appropriately for the occasion, I take great pride in that. My stylist is always looking out for putting me in clothes that are sustainable, so we celebrate fabrics and also opt for designers who choose to make clothes from hand woven and organic materials.

“I think it’s all about finding balance,” said the former beauty queen.

