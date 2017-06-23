Mubarakan promotions: Ileana D’Cruz’s summer outfits can easily make it to your wish list

Ileana D’Cruz putting her best foot forward for Mubarakan promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ileana D’Cruz putting her best foot forward for Mubarakan promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ileana D’Cruz’s style quotient, to put it aptly is fun, experimental, elegant and comfortable, all at the same time. The Barfi! actress has always made us sit up and take notice and it’s not just red carpet appearances we are talking about. Her off-duty looks have been equally interesting, with her fashion diary ranging from athleisure to princessy.

For her recent appearance on the set of the show Nach Baliye for the promotion of her upcoming film Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Cruz was seen wearing a dreamy summer gown that had everything working for her. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi who curated this look definitely knows what’s good for the dusky beauty and used it well by picking this stunning number from Deme By Gabriella. The cold-shoulder dress with the thigh-high slit which was cinched at the waist ticked all the right boxes in the trends department.

Beautiful earrings from Minerali and sleek metallic heels from Steve Madden complemented her look. Celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani gave her a gorgeous dewy look to go with the lovely dress while celebrity hairstylist Sheetal Khan pulled her hair into a top knot.

For another event, Cruz decided to go the monochrome way in a crisp white Zara shirt which she tucked into a high-waisted pearl embellished pleated skirt by Sameer Madan. She paired it well with a pair of strappy heels from Zara.

But more than her outfit, we love her beauty look here. The sleek centre-parted hair with a dark berry lip shade, defined brows, and heavy mascara eyes did her a world of good. She looked lovely.

Which look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

