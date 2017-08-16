Ileana D’Cruz turns showstopper for designer Nancy Luharuwalla at LFW

The designer will showcase her new pret collection Allure by De Belle. (Source: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram) The designer will showcase her new pret collection Allure by De Belle. (Source: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram)

Actress Ileana Dcruz will be seen as the showstopper for designer Nancy Luharuwalla of the brand De Belle at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 (LFW).

The designer will showcase her new pret collection Allure by De Belle. It will be showcased at the LFW stage on August 20 at the St. Regis here.

“Allure is simple, chic and elegant and is inspired from the rise of being a morden Indian woman. Ileana represents modern women of today as she is confident, smart and carries herself beautifully. Her persona captures the ethos of the collection perfectly,” Luharuwalla said in a statement.

According to the designer, her new range boasts of neat cuts and stylish ensembles. Inspired from an early era of 1950s, the collection is in sync with the forecast of a clean and fresh mood in fashion.

The shapes are unusual, with a plethora of styles with long sleeves jackets with intricate yet bold motifs dominating the look. It includes trench coats and short jackets with puffed and stuffed shoulder, highlighted with oxidized embroidery showcasing the rise of feminism.

The collection erupts in a burst of colours like burgundy, mint green, peach and rust.

Luharuwalla said: “We have added contemporary and futuristic elements in the collection to evolve an aesthetic sensibility that appeals to all cross sections.”

