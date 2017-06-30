Ileana D’cruz, Swara Bhaskar, Tisca Chopra show us how to wear black this monsoon

From L to R: Tisca Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz and Swara Bhaskar. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram) From L to R: Tisca Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz and Swara Bhaskar. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

You can say it a hundred times over but it’s the truth, black never goes out of style. Now, you might not be too keen to wear the hue in this heat and humidity but there’s a way to do it without looking out of place. Sometimes the best way to derive inspiration is to keep a close eye on celebs. Over the last couple of days, we have come across three Bollywood divas who have aced the technique of carrying black even in this heat. Take a look:

Ileana D’Cruz

During a promotional round of her upcoming film Mubarakan on the sets of a reality TV show, Ileana D’cruz was seen in a feminine all black number from SR Store. The beautiful lace halter neck dress with cold shoulder details was styled well with a pair of black sandals and oversized gold hoop earrings by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

We love everything about this look, starting from her breezy and elegant outfit to her hair in a ponytail and fresh-faced make-up.

Swara Bhaskar

The Anaarkali of Aarah actress was seen attending the Femina Women Awards in Mumbai wearing an applique crop top and a voluminous skirt, both from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi complemented the look with a pair of statement earrings and a cocktail ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. We like how her hair was styled in a centre-parted ponytail and how her make-up was kept simple.

Tisca Chopra

The talented actress was seen stepping out in an Anamika Khanna ensemble at the Femina Women Awards in Mumbai. The black bralette paired with the matching wide legged draped pants looked good on her.

We love the touch of the embellished organza waterfall cape to this look and also her unkempt bob. It might be the best way to handle the humidity this monsoon. A pair of metallic heels and gold earrings rounded her look.

Whose style statement do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

