Ileana D’Cruz shows how flared pants are a fashionable answer to the summer heat

Ileana D’Cruz gives us lessons in curating two completely different looks with flared pants. (Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram) Ileana D’Cruz gives us lessons in curating two completely different looks with flared pants. (Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram)

Ileana D’Cruz is busy these days with the promotions of her upcoming movie Raid, opposite Ajay Devgn. For the promotions of the film, the actor recently appeared on the sets of Super Dancer 2 and wore pantsuit for the night. The Rustom actor was decked in a monochrome ensemble from Essé by Sahib & Sunayana and we like the glamorous cross-body black corset she donned, layered with a wrap-around jacket with slit sleeves. A knotted belt on one side cinched the actor’s waist and accentuated her petite frame.

The jacket-corset combo was paired with cream-coloured flared pants that had feather detailing all over them. Stylist Sanam Ratansi chose to accessorise the look with a pair of black tassel shoulder-grazing earrings from H&M. The actor complemented her look with matching black Intoto strappy heels.

While we love the actor’s classy style that is perfect for a warm summer evening, she also showed us how to pull a boho-chic look in flared pants a couple of days ago. For a promotional event, we saw the actor clad in a comfortable looking white spaghetti top teamed with a pair of cheery yellow flared pants from Label : Anushree. A matching cape added layers to her boho style and we like how Ratansi accentuated the vibes by accessorising with metal jewellery from Amrapali Jewels.

With minimal make-up and soft curls, we think D’Cruz’s look was fuss-free and would be great for a casual day out in the summer.

We love both of the actor’s looks but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd