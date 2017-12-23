Ileana D’Cruz reminds us of the dancing girl emoji in this awfully bright Amit Aggarwal dress

Ileana D’ Cruz in an Amit Aggarwal outfit. (Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram) Ileana D’ Cruz in an Amit Aggarwal outfit. (Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram)

From slaying in retro dresses in Rustom to rocking classy saris in Barfi, Ileana D’Cruz hardly goes wrong with her fashion choices, but her recent retro-style outfit failed to get a thumbs up from us. The actor picked it for an event in Sydney, and we feel that there’s a lot going on here – actually, much more than needed.

First things first, it was a mistake to style the dress with a wide silver metallic belt. To maintain the 90s look, stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised with tassel earrings from Minerali and even though they were nice, we couldn’t see anything much beyond her awfully bright dress. We think it’s one of those outfits which only look good on the ramp.

For the make-up, D’Cruz went with nude colours and smokey eyes, and a half up-half down hairdo. We think her hair and make-up were spot on.

What do you think about D’Cruz’s look? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

