Ileana D’Cruz or Yami Gautam: Who wore the black pantsuit better?

Just like a black tuxedo, a black pantsuit is the epitome of class and elegance. Over the years, Bollywood beauties have shown us different ways to wear the statement-making separates and a few of them have been really bold. We still can’t get over Sapna Pabbi’s pink pantsuit that she wore to Stardust Awards in 2015. Also, Alia Bhatt in an all-white, satin powersuit from Emporio Armani and a pair of sexy black heels from Christian Louboutin for the premier episode of Koffee With Karan Season 5 cut a fine figure. Now, making waves once again is Ileana D’Cruz and Yami Gautam in suits.

For a promotional event for her upcoming film Baadshaho, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’cruz looked striking in a crisp black suit from Osman’s Pre Fall 2016 collection. We love how she took it to the next level by pairing it with a white pussy bow blouse from Twelve AM:PM and really chic Christian Louboutin heels.

The statement ring from Isharya added some bling to her outfit. We think she looked lovely with a chic ponytail and a bright red pout.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam who was in Delhi to attend a mobile launch event was seen in a black suit by Intrinsic by Muskaan Goswami. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled it with a lace-up neck detail white top and sky high black strappy heels.

We think she did well with the voluminous, messy ponytail and muted-makeup but D’Cruz stole the show here. She wins hands down.

What about you? Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

