Ileana D’Cruz or Sonal Chauhan: Who wore the Punit Balana jumpsuit better?

Sonal Chauhan (L) and Ileana D’Cruz in Punit Balana outfits: Which one’s your pick? (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra) Sonal Chauhan (L) and Ileana D’Cruz in Punit Balana outfits: Which one’s your pick? (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Jumpsuits are undoubtedly one of the hottest summer fashion trends to have ever been introduced. One of the easiest piece of clothing to pull off, it is simple yet has an elegant touch to it. Over the years, designers and celebs have added their own twists and turn to the classic jumpsuits. From flared-legged jumpsuits to skinny ones, it has been a rage among fashion enthusiasts. And recently we spotted Ileana D’Cruz and Sonal Chauhan wearing dhoti-styled jumpsuits, both from Punit Balana’s spring/summer’18 collection titled ‘Bagru’. Now the question is: who wore it better?

Ileana D’Cruz

The actor, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Raid, opted for a checkered jumpsuit featuring balloon sleeves, mandarin collar and was cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi teamed it with a pair of black strappy heels from Intoto and kept her accessories minimal with a pair of metallic earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja.

Make-up artist Divya Chablani rounded off her look with a nude palette, a little blush on the cheeks, thickly-lined eyes and nude pink lips whereas hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair in a wavy, centre-parted manner.

Sonal Chauhan

The Jannat actor, who was spotted attending the ‘Elle Graduates’ event, too picked a similar jumpsuit from the designer’s collection. While D’Cruz’s outfit featured little checkered prints, Chauhan’s one had much larger ones. Her outfit too was cinched at the waist with a matching belt, which accentuated her svelte figure. Stylist Devraj Das combined her outfit with nude peep-toe heels from Christian Louboutin and drop earrings from Edesign.

Sleek, centre-parted hair with well-defined eyes and red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

We think both the actors looked stunning. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

