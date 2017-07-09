Ileana D’Cruz or Huma Qureshi: Who rocks it in white better?

Huma Qureshi or Ileana D’Cruz? We can’t make up our mind which look we like better, do you have a favourite? (Source: Instagram) Huma Qureshi or Ileana D’Cruz? We can’t make up our mind which look we like better, do you have a favourite? (Source: Instagram)

There is no denying that film promotional events are there to create tonnes of buzz around upcoming stellar movies, but there is also no negating the fact that we love these events because it gives us a peek into what our favourite stars are wearing off the red carpet, so that we can go ahead and catch up on the latest style trends. Both Ileana D’Cruz and Huma Qureshi are busy promoting their respective films, while giving us all style goals as well.

At a recent promotional event for her movie Partition 1947, Huma Qureshi wore this exquisite white chikan kurta, which she paired with a floral print palazzo by Dolly J, and can we say the actress looked absolutely ravishing. The actress shared a photo of the look on her Instagram account with the caption, “Let’s Indian today”.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, Qureshi left her hair loose, with centre-parting, and minimal dewy faced make-up with a pop of pink offset the oversized earrings from Silver Streak that matched the florals in the palazzo and cuffs rounded off her look.

We, for one, absolutely loved this look.

Another actress going with a classic white was Ileana D’Cruz, for the promotions of her upcoming movie Mubarakan. Giving off very breezy boho vibes in a white lacy number by designer Ritu Kumar. The midi dress with lace inserts and bell sleeves had a very fun vibe, and we love how D’Cruz paired the outfit with cilver jewellery from Minerali and Fizzy Goblet silver jootis.

We can’t make up our mind which look we like better, do you have a favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

