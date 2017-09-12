Ileana D’Cruz has us crushing on the cover of this fashion magazine

Ileana D’Cruz turned cover girl for Cosmopolitan India’s September issue. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ileana D’Cruz turned cover girl for Cosmopolitan India’s September issue. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

First things first, we think Ileana D’Cruz looks dreamy and sensuous on the cover of this leading fashion magazine. Maybe, it’s her new hairstyle or simply the styling, the Baadshaho actor looks positively lovely while posing gracefully for the September issue – so much so, that we can’t get our eyes off her.

Styled by fashion editor Amandeep Kaur, D’Cruz can be seen rocking an orange lace bralette teamed with an off-white striped pantsuit, all from Marks & Spencer on Cosmopolitan India’s September cover. If the idea behind it is to make her look fierce and sensuous at the same time then it definitely worked. But it’s also good to see how Kaur balanced it with a touch of the delicate layered necklaces and a cuff from Isharya.

But more than her outfit, it is her beauty that has got our attention. The perfect winged eyeliner highlights her luminous eyes, while the coral lips adds a glow to her olive skin tone. The dewy shine make-up with just a soft blush of peach on her cheekbones and her mane styled into gorgeous soft waves with amazing bangs turned her into a bombshell.

We don’t yet have access to the inside photos but going by how her previous stints with the magazine have been, we are sure it’s going to be great. D’Cruz was the September cover girl of the magazine in 2014, where she was seen showing off her toned abs in a white crop top, which she wore with a fitted skirt with a thigh-high slit and accessorised it with statement jewellery.

We loved her then and we love her now. What do you think about her photo shoot? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd