Ileana D’Cruz’s dress is the most twirl-worthy thing you will see today

Ileana D’ Cruz wears an asymmetrical design dress by Eshaani Jayaswal. (Source: sanamratansi/Instagram) Ileana D’ Cruz wears an asymmetrical design dress by Eshaani Jayaswal. (Source: sanamratansi/Instagram)

Ileana D’ Cruz recently attended the 20th anniversary of Roda Al Bustan, a hotel chain in Dubai. For the event, the actor picked a monochrome number by Eshaani Jayaswal with an asymmetrical design on her tulle skirt. We think she looked absolutely lovely in her twirl-worthy outfit.

To give some structure to the Rustom actor’s dress, stylist Sanam Ratansi cinched a belt from Top Shop around her waist. Though the belt accentuated her frame, we feel the big buckles did not go well with the tone of the serene dress. Something with lace and ribbons would have been much more charming.

For the make-up, D’Cruz went with creamy hues, bold red lips and smokey eyes, while soft curls added an elegant touch to her look. In fact, her hairdo reminded us of Betty Draper, a fictional character on TV series, Mad Men.

Catch a glimpse of her look here.

Here’s a look at the dress modeled without a belt.

Earlier, actor Sonam Kapoor had also practiced her twirl in an ”Iron Fairy” monochrome dress by the same designer. Though Kapoor looked radiant as ever, we think D’Cruz picked the better outfit. Check out the picture here.

What do you think about D’Cruz’s look this time? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

