Kriti Sanon, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Khosla: When Bollywood beauties opted for pastels at IIFA Rocks

From L to R: Divya Khosla, Kriti Sanon and Kalki Koechlin at IIFA Rocks. (Source: Instagram/divyakhoslakumar, kritisanon, afashionistasdiaries) From L to R: Divya Khosla, Kriti Sanon and Kalki Koechlin at IIFA Rocks. (Source: Instagram/divyakhoslakumar, kritisanon, afashionistasdiaries)

With IIFA 2017 underway, on July 14, the green carpet witnessed Bollywood beauties all dressed at their finest but not many could blow us away with their fashion choices. The likes of Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu really disappointed us but Alia Bhatt made a real impression. One thing we noticed is that most of the stars chose to stick to pastel shades for the big night at IIFA Rocks.

From Kriti Sanon and Kalki Koechlin to Divya Khosla, each one of them were seen in muted tones and while Koechlin and Sanon managed to turn heads, Khosla failed to deliver. Let’s take a look.

Kriti Sanon

When we saw Kriti Sanon at a press meet earlier in a figure-hugging blue dress by Amit Aggarwal, we were not really impressed. We were hoping that her second look would be much better and to our delight she delivered.

She looked all princess-y in this Mark Bumgarner gown which she paired with matching ankle-strap block heels and statement earrings from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover did a good job here. Side-swept hair, understated make-up rounded out her look. Lovely, we say.

Kalki Koechlin

For her appearance at IIFA Rocks, Koechlin stepped out in a Sabyasachi sari. It wasn’t exactly a home-run but it wasn’t a disaster too.

We love the touch of shimmer including her kamarband and the sari as usual is a beauty but the sheer cape she shrugged on later could have been done away with. It just disturbed the flow. However, her beauty game was good with a low knot, radiant make-up and a pink lip shade.

Divya Khosla

For her appearance at IIFA Rocks, Divya Khosla picked a beautiful ivory gown by Anju Modi. We love the outfit with all the floral work on the bodice and the hemline but we can’t get our head around the styling.

Now why would anyone want to spoil the beauty of the gown by pairing it with an Amrapali maangtika? It did nothing to accentuate her look, in fact, it just spoiled everything for her.

