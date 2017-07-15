IIFA 2017: Alia Bhatt looks like a dream in beautiful, flowy outfits in New York City

Alia Bhatt in House of Masaba (L) and Manish Malhotra. (Source: Instagram/houseofmasaba, manishmalhotra05) Alia Bhatt in House of Masaba (L) and Manish Malhotra. (Source: Instagram/houseofmasaba, manishmalhotra05)

Alia Bhatt might be the one to give you #casualwear goals but the actress also knows how to clean up well in Indian wear. It’s not very often that this talented actor picks something desi for big, star-studded events, so her appearance at IIFA Rocks made for a really nice change. The fact that she actually nailed the look in this sheer outfit did help a lot. We can’t get over how beautiful she looked in this Manish Malhotra outfit – in fact, nothing short of royalty.

The intricate floral embroidery on the blouse and the lehenga is so lovely that we would happily save up to buy it or if we come across a lot of money then get on our hands on it immediately, without a second thought.

It’s the minute details on the outfit which makes it all the more special, like the shimmery silver tassels on the dupatta. We give celebrity stylist Ami Patel full credit for picking up this dream lehenga and the beauty team for the puffed updo and dewy make-up. It complemented her outfit really well.

She gave us another stellar look in separates from House Of Masaba. The custom-made bow-tie top in a Kite Fish print with flared denim pants and a sheer organza jacket with threadwork looked lovely on the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor.

According to the words of the designer, it is ‘delicate but powerful just like her’. We agree, she did look dreamy. The beautiful, muted make-up with a pink lip shade and pulled back hair added to her look.

We think she pulled off both outfits with a lot of class.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd