‘Idea is to embrace fashion, not be intimidated by it’

Rhea (left) with Sonam Kapoor with their designs

After drawing much attention at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with her style, our home grown fashionista Sonam Kapoor has now launched Rheson, a quintessential Indian clothing line along with sister Rhea Kapoor. The brand, which was launched recently in Mumbai in collaboration with Shoppers Stop, features t-shirts with candy cigarettes and other motifs, considered synonymous with the ’90s. The clothing line is created for the young, and boasts of a definite quirk factor (the collection comprises palazzo saris and cape maxi dresses in mogra print). Excerpts from a conversation with the Kapoor sisters:

Tell us about Rheson and the process of creating it.

Rhea: It took us about two years to bring this together. The line is very us. This is how we dress. Sonam had been flooded with offers to put her name on stuff, but none of them felt right. It was Sonam’s idea to start something of our own.

Sonam: I’m very aware of the fact that people follow us. So whatever we had to do, it had to be authentic. We thought we had a responsibility. And what better way than to do it with our very own story.

The line is a throwback to the ’90s, but the designs are quite contemporary. How did this blend come about?

Sonam: Since we are not trained designers, it’s about curation of a wardrobe and not just clothes . In this collection, we have been inspired by things we grew up with — candy cigarettes, pencils, geometry boxes among others. We all had these things. It’s an ode to our pop culture.

Rhea: The aesthetic of the brand is a balance between the modern and the traditional. The idea was to make a girl embrace fashion and not be intimidated by it. There are mogra print maxi dresses, a red vintage dress, also t-shirts and denim jackets among others.

Are there things about each other that annoy you?

Sonam: I don’t understand why she (Rhea), likes Keeping up With the Kardashians. I have never watched it. And, even though it looks as if my sister dresses like a bum, 99 per cent of the time she is way more fashionable than I am.

Rhea: She is a nerd, I am not.

How seriously do you take the fashionista tag?

Sonam: Initially, I never understood why girls like my fashion sense. I was just being myself. Rhea and I didn’t go out there to prove a point that ‘Oh my god, let’s be fashionable.’ I used to wear whatever I wanted and when Rhea came back from college and started styling me. She knew that I had been overweight at some point, and that I was still not comfortable with my body, so she gave me clothes that I was comfortable in. And many a times they did not conform to the ongoing trends.

You have been credited for making Sonam a fashion brand. Your comments.

Rhea: I have only styled her in what compliments her body type. There have been times when people have asked her ‘why don’t you wear sexy clothes? Why do you wear saris so much. They make you look like an aunty’. But I have only dressed her in what she is comfortable with.

Tell us about working together.

Sonam: We have been working together for so many years, that we are now in complete sync. Given that we have made films together, and manged to remain best friends, we are set for life.

