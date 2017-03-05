IBFW 2017: Of beachwear, business and Bollywood

Get set for IBFW 2017! (Source: IBFW2017/Twitter) Get set for IBFW 2017! (Source: IBFW2017/Twitter)

With renowned names like Suneet Varma and Anupamaa Dayal showcasing their latest creations which suit the beach, resort wear and destination bride concept, the fourth edition of the forthcoming India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) 2017 promises to be different and bigger than its previous seasons.

The three-day event will begin on Monday with Dayal’s opening show, while Varma will bring the curtains down on International Women’s Day on March 8.

How is this season of the IBFW 2017 different from the previous seasons?

“This season and onwards, India Beach Fashion Week will transform into a fashion festival comprising of premium runway shows, exhibit and pop-up shops, music and live stage arenas, off-site shows, conclaves, after-parties and a lot more,” Pallav Ojha, Chief Innovation Officer and co-founder of Iconia Leisure and Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Beach Worldwide, said in an e-mail.

“We are expecting both B2B and B2C consumers. The numbers will be big as we also have around 60 pop-ups and 30 exhibitors which makes this really big as an initiative,” Ojha added.

The participating names at the fest include Amin Farista, Anupreet Sidhu, Arjun Khanna, Ashok Maanay, Asif Merchant, Asmita Marwah, Ken Ferns, Lalit Dalmia, Karan and Leon. They will treat fashionistas with best of beach and resortwear.

“We have 30 designers showcasing across three days with show on the beach, Off-sites and a three-day exhibit and pop-up arena for people to buy and meet there favourite designers,” Ojha added.

Interesting themes is the high point of the fourth edition of the fashion event.

Ojha said there will be an all-men’s show by Arjun Khanna at an off-site arena, a show on the beach by Lalit Dalmia, a destination bride special show by Shyamal & Bhumika, a business networking session tete-a-tete, the launch of an IBFW integrated app and more.

There will also be foot-tapping live music and three luxe post-parties juxtaposed to keep attendees entertained and satiated.

Over the previous three seasons, IBFW has hosted designers such as Wendell Rodricks, Neeta Lulla, Varun Bahl, Falguni & Shane Peacock, James Ferreira, Rock S, Nachiket Bharve. Some of the celebrities who walked the ramp were Sushmita Sen, Lisa Haydon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rana Daggubati, Neha Dhupia, Sooraj Pancholi, Richa Chaddha, Evelyn Sharma and Amyra Dastur.

Will there be Bollywood presence at the event this year?

“Definitely! A lot of Bollywood showstoppers will rage the ramp in the fourth edition of India Beach Fashion Week,” he said.