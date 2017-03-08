I prefer to focus on couture, do fewer events: Suneet Varma

Varma has been been in the fashion industry for over two decades and has showcased his collections at various fashion weeks. (Source: Facebook/Suneet Varma) Varma has been been in the fashion industry for over two decades and has showcased his collections at various fashion weeks. (Source: Facebook/Suneet Varma)

Fashion connoisseur Suneet Varma says he doesn’t participate at fashion weeks frequently as he likes to focus on his couture creations.

“Personally, I prefer to focus on couture and do fewer events and make them special. Therefore, I participate in couture weeks and do my stand alone shows whereby I can create everything based on the inspiration of the collection and create a spectacular event,” Varma told IANS.

Varma has been been in the fashion industry for over two decades and has showcased his collections at various fashion weeks. He is currently here to showcase his latest collection at the fourth edition of India Beach Fashion Week 2017.

He feels there are too many fashion weeks taking place in India.

“My opinion is divided. Personally, I feel there are too many fashion weeks in too many cities and they essentially become a marketing and PR plan for corporate sponsors. On the other hand, a fashion week in a two or three tier city will definitely bring about an opportunity for a young designer to realise his dreams on the runway,” he said.

He is happy how it’s creating a platform for the young design community.

Apart from showcasing his exuberant collections on the catwalk, Varma has also contributed his design for Bollywood films like “Monsoon Wedding” and “Kites”.

Asked which is easier — designing for films or for the ramp, Varma told IANS: “Whatever I do — whether it’s designing for movies, runway shows or design collaborations with Arttdinox, BMW, Swarovski or Judith Leiber — I like to be able to challenge myself and upgrade my game.

“This would mean looking at new and interesting ideas and innovations and keeping up with the changing technology.”

The designer’s each project throws new challenges and he thrives on learning from them.

Varma, who is here with his husband Rahul Arora, said his new line is drawn from several western inspirations, including the Hollywood glamour, the sensational Studio 54 music and the very essence of youthful dressing.

The collection, which features 32 ensembles, sees a range of gowns — from formal evening shapes to light, flirty dresses in shaded chiffons and light weight silk organza. The structured gowns are voluminous and made in silk taffeta and knits to create asymmetrical drapes that are close to the body.

Asked if he sees any growth in the popularity of beach and resort wear in the country?

“Most certainly there is a definite shift in how people dress at resort holidays and resort weddings. More often than not, the beach destinations are tropical in climate, cool and breezy. The clothes and styling has to be as relaxed as the ambience,” he said.