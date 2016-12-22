I am simple when it comes to my sense of style: Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor doesn’t like experimenting with her looks. (Source: APH Images) Vaani Kapoor doesn’t like experimenting with her looks. (Source: APH Images)

She may have featured in films backed by one of the biggest production houses known for glamorous stars, but actress Vaani Kapoor says in real life she is not that fashionable.

The actress, who made her debut with Yash Raj’s “Shuddh Desi Romance” in 2013, says her style statement is keeping it simple sans too much experimentation.

“You can be comfortable and be stylish at the same time. I am simple when it comes to my sense of style. I am not that experimental, into ‘fashion’ fashion. I am not scared of any fashion policing, yet.

“Unless they completely rubbish me… But so far I don’t think I’ve ever been questioned about that (fashion sense),” Vaani told PTI.

The “Befikre” star says she has a “decent taste in clothing and styles” and feels she would any day choose clothes in which she feels “comfortable and confident.”

“I have not been that fashion conscious. I do believe in keeping it stylish but also keeping it effortless. I don’t want the garment to overshadow my personality. So something which I am comfortable and confident in, I’ll always go for that.”

The 28-year-old actress was speaking at The Woolmark Company’s ‘Wool Runway’- a design competition for tertiary students.

Vaani believes something like this for budding designers is a hue platform, as they get to showcase their collection on a big scale which will help “many doors” to open for them.

“I feel privileged to be a part of this event as it is amazing for all the upcoming designers who are getting an international platform to showcase their collection. I think it’s great as India’s leading fashion universities are a part of this program…

“There are people who have so much talent but they don’t get the right platform or contact. I feel it’s only beneficial for them. It’s on international platform so you have that many doors open for you.”