Huma Qureshi’s take on monotone is downright boring

Huma Qureshi was seen in a pastel outfit at an event in Patna. (Source: sanjanabatra/ Instagram) Huma Qureshi was seen in a pastel outfit at an event in Patna. (Source: sanjanabatra/ Instagram)

After giving us a stunning look at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in a powder blue gown from the house of Falguni and Shane Peacock, Huma Qureshi once more opted to go with subtle tones. However, this time her pastel coloured dress from AM:PM By Ankur and Priyanka Modi failed to impress.

For an event in Patna, the actor wore a pleated skirt teamed with a bralette in nude hues. Even teaming up the outfit with a floral jacket couldn’t up the ante of her attire. We think celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra could have done better as the look was quite flat.

For the accessories, the Jolly LLB 2 actor chose diamond danglers and a layered necklace from Forevermark India and we think it looked elegant. The actor rounded off her look with nude make-up, side-parted hair and beige strappy heels.

We think Qureshi’s attire was bland and it did nothing to accentuate her features, but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

